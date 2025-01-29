Natalie Portman makes 'difficult' decision after divorce from Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman has made a “difficult” decision after finalizing her divorce from Benjamin Millepied.

An insider spilled to Life & Style that the Thor: Love & Thunder actress is ready to date as she wants to move on from her marriage to her ex-husband.

"The central problem with Natalie as she gets back on the dating scene is that she has a bit of an irrational fear about dating a fellow actor," said the source.

"She barely likes to socialize with other stars and she’s even admitted publicly how difficult it is maintaining those friendships,” added the confidant.

The source further shared that the 43-year-old star is struggling after her divorce and trying to find the right person for herself.

"Natalie is more likely to date someone like a heart surgeon or an architect than a sitcom star," revealed the insider.

For those unversed, Natalie and Benjamin finalized their divorce in February 2024 after 11 years of marriage. The former couple shares two children - son Aleph and daughter Amalia.