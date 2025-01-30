 
Robert Pattinson reveals shocking kid-like diet plan

Robert Pattinson talked about his need for a routine and how he works 'like a kid'

January 30, 2025

Robert Pattinson just revealed the diet he stuck to for months.

The Batman actor mentioned that he has "eaten nothing but salmon" and insists that he’s "like a kid" when it comes to routines as well as working on film sets.

In a conversation with GQ Magazine, he said, “I'm kind of like a kid. I'm doing a lot of jobs in a row and I get very obsessed about needing to have regimented behavior — otherwise I'd feel crazy afterwards.

"But I was having lunch yesterday and I was like, I can't taste salmon anymore. And I realised I've eaten nothing but salmon for like, months,” the Twilight star added.

He continued, "It's like I have a seal’s diet: I genuinely have been eating salmon three times a day."

The 38-year-old, who is engaged to Suki Waterhouse, also mentioned that it is not his first time consuming a fish-based diet.

"I used to only eat tuna out of a can when I was working — I just put Cholula hot sauce on a can of tuna. Someone saw me doing it once and they were like, that's absolutely disgusting,” he revealed.

"And then suddenly I kind of got afraid of mercury poisoning, so I switched to salmon. Someone told me I could just get mercury poisoning from salmon anyway. But yeah: I endorse,” Robert Pattinson further mentioned to the outlet. 

