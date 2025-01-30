Harvey Weinstein gets blunt response from his accuser

Actress Jessica Mann is calling out Harvey Weinstein for his recent assertion in court as he battles multiple sexual assault cases.

The former Hollywood studio head was presented before the Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday, where he called Rikers Island "a hellhole."

"I can't hold on. I'm begging for you to move the date...I want to be out of this hellhole," he was quoted by People Magazine.

The retrial is scheduled to begin on April 15. But Weinstein, 72, protested that he "won't be there" if he remains held on Rikers Island given his last year's diagnosis of leukemia.

In response, Mann issued a blunt statement to the publication, saying, "The irony of Weinstein begging for the privilege to be released out of his 'hell hole,' is not lost on me,”

She continued, "The hell he put in my hole will last a lifetime."

In 2020, Weinstein was convicted of raping Mann in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another woman in 2006. However, the verdict was overturned as the New York Court of Appeals ruled he didn't receive a fair trial because women who were not part of the case were allowed to testify.

Weinstein was also indicted in September on new sex crimes charges alleged by three different victims in New York City.

Weinstein has already been sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges of paring an actress in a Beverly Hills hotel.