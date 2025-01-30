Lady Gaga branded 'desperate' by six-year-old

Lady Gaga just responded to a six-year-old’s note.

As the singer sat down for her Elle feature, she was handed over a note written with a bright pink pen, containing doodles and a note to the Bad Romance hitmaker.

Despite expectations that it may just be a fan note it was in fact an unlikely hater who was furious with Gaga over the fact that interviewer Lotte Jeffs had to cancel her mother-daughter date to make it to the interview.

When Jeffs showed the Born This Way crooner the note while talking about families, the award-winning musician was quick to respond back.

The letter read, "Lady Gaga. [I'd] say I like you but your not the besst. And by the waye can I hare that song of yours sounds like your desperate to..."

This came after the Judas singer discussed the possibility of children with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, that led to Jeffs warning her of the realities of how harsh children can be, by giving her the letter.

However, Lady Gaga, gracefully folding up the note for keeps sake, stated, "Oh, I’m ready," proceeding to show the note to everyone, smiling wide for the camera.