Kim Kardashian's 'perfectionism' getting worse as she dates mystery man

Kim Kardashian is not just dating but smitten with her new mystery beau and anxiously trying to look her best.

A source told Radar Online: "Kim has always been hard on herself, but her quest for perfection is intensifying now that she is fully immersed in the dating scene.”

In a trailer for The Kardashian’s sixth season, Kim told mom Kris Jenner that she intends to create closet space for her beau in her home.

“You must really like him,” responded Kris.

While the SKIMS mogul hasn’t revealed who she’s dating, rumors suggest her love interest is a real estate man.

During the trailer, Kim also said in a confessional: "When I said I had the intention of staying single, I was lying to you, guys. Me not dating and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me!"

Elsewhere, she opened up about feeling pressure around parenthood, saying, “It's not something that I talk about a lot… because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment."

She also noted that taking her kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — to school is really important to her and added: "That’s just, like, my bonding time.

Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2022.