Meghan Trainor makes bold revelation about upcoming cosmetic sugery

Meghan Trainor admits to being self-conscious about her body

Web Desk
January 31, 2025

Meghan Trainor has made a shocking confession about being self-conscious about her chest.

In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Meghan got candid about her decision to undergo a breast lift.

The singer said, "I think I was born with saggy boobs. I swear, they were always looking at the ground," adding, "So this is a big deal for me. I'm getting a boob job. I'm getting a lift."

Meghan, who has been candid about her struggles with breastfeeding her two sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 18 months, added, "Listen, these don't make milk. So when I have more children, these don't make milk anyways. So it’s time to lift my boobs, I'm so excited."

However, Meghan admitted to being nervous about the surgery, saying, "I'm very scared. I've never had big surgery, except for my two C-sections. So I'm going to have new boobs, and I'm really excited about it."

On the professional front, the Grammy winner is set to release a 10th-anniversary edition of her debut album Title in March.

