King Charles marks major change from royal 'tradition'

Historically, the royal family, except for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, preferred to work with British networks for documentaries.



But King Charles has joined hands with Amazon to make a feature-length documentary, which reports say marks a major change for The Firm.

The film will focus on the work of the monarch in his 2010 book Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World, which argues that nature and people are interlinked.

Shooting on the programme is already in the works at the Dumfries House, in Soctland. The beautiful 2,000 acre is King's Scottish home near Cumnock, Ayrshire.

"Filming has started for the Amazon production, and the crew have had some time with the King," an insider told The Times of London.

"More than any other documentary he has done before, the aim seems to be to tell the world what the King stands for and what he is all about," the tipster tattled.

The project, meanwhile, is untitled as it will "show, not tell" viewers how to "transform people, places and ultimately the planet."

"The King is greatly looking forward to seeing how the Harmony concept can be communicated to a new and international audience, using some of the best creative talents in TV," the bird chirped.

"It's astonishing, really, what has been put into practice since publication of the original book 15 years ago, and how many of those pioneering ideas have been adopted in differing ways," the royal source concluded.