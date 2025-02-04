Inside Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid's plan to have kids

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s daughters get along well

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s relationship is going stronger than ever as their daughters also get along.

According to an insider, Bradley and Irina Shayk’s daughter Lea De Seine, 7, and Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai, 4, get along well and make the couple want to have more kids.

“Bradley has a property very close by, they are able to do play dates with the girls first to get them comfortable with each other,” the insider told Life & Style. “There’s an age gap, Bradley’s daughter is older by a few years, but apparently, they get along well.”

“Gigi and Bradley are both very dedicated parents, so they really cater to the kids when they’re all together,” the mole shared. “That might annoy someone if they don’t have kids, but in their case it aligns so well.”

“They both have the same really hands on and gentle parenting style. Gigi adores watching Bradley with his daughter, it’s the most beautiful thing to her. And he’s always saying what an amazing mom she is,” the tipster added.

“They both want more kids, so this is a good chance to test the waters and if you ask a lot of their friends it’s only a matter of time before they do take that next step,” the mole concluded.

The source also claimed that Gigi Hadid’s loved ones think Bradley Cooper is an ideal match for her and can’t wait for him to pop the question.