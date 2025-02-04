 
Prince Harry's hidden dominance with Meghan Markle comes to light

Prince Harry’s penchant for hidden dominance has just been brought to light

February 04, 2025

An expert has just gotten up close and personal to show off the anxiousness that reportedly emanates from Prince Harry whenever he is around Meghan Markle.

This expert in question is Ms Inbaal Honigman, a psychic well known for her long career reading Tarot for celebrities.

She spoke to Woman magazine about everything and explained that several moments where Prince Harry gets papped holding onto Meghan’s elbow and guiding her through the sea of reporter’s spells, “a very subtle dominant gesture”.

She also explained, “it isn't aggressive or flashy, but walking ahead is still domineering because it doesn't leave the other person much choice; they have got to fall behind.”

She also noted a behavior cue of the royal and admitted that he looks as though he also “checks in” with Meghan, something akin to a “soothing gesture” in public moments.

However, she also touched on a bit of anxiety she feels from the Duke and noted, “the prince's hand reaches out to hold on to his wife's elbow even when he's acknowledging other people.”

And before concluding she also added, “this tells us that the move isn't a conscious decision on his part, rather an instinctive move which makes him feel safe.”

