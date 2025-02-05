Kate Middleton sends powerful message to King Charles with bold move

Kate Middleton has been making headlines attending a string of public events, most recently visiting the National Portrait Gallery where she interacted with schoolkids.

The Princess of Wales oozed charm as she beamed with excitement meeting the kids, donning chic black pinstripe trousers, paired with a fitted black blazer.

Analyzing the recent appearances of Prince William’s wife and the grace with which the Princess has been carrying out her duties, an expert said she is sending a powerful message to King Charles.

Speaking with People Magazine, fashion director at the Daily Telegraph said Kate is showing Charles that she is “one step closer” to taking over the monarchy.

"I think it marks a new era in her royal life," Holt said. "It shows her confidence is growing and that she's willing to take more risks and do something that might not have come naturally to her."

The expert continued: "She's transforming before our eyes. She might not be able to say to us, 'Look, my life is now completely different, me and my husband are one step closer to the biggest job of his life,' but she is saying that through her fashion choices."

Agreeing with Holt, royal style expert Miranda Holder told Hello! Magazine, "Princess Kate's image has definitely taken on a more business-like feel ever since she became the Princess of Wales; her more serious wardrobe reflecting the gravitas of her heavyweight role within the Firm.”

"She has literally been rebranded in line with her new level of authority as the Princess of Wales and her position as our future Queen."