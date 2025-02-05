 
Meghan Markle hints at having new A list friend in Hollywood

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have a new friend in the pop world

By
Web Desk
|

February 05, 2025

Meghan Markle returned to social media to share a heartwarming thing she did for a girl who lost everything in the L.A. fires. While doing so, she hinted that she may be friends with a pop star (other than Billie Eilish).

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, took to Instagram to share a video where she recalled meeting a fifteen year old girl during her visit to Altadena following the wildfires. She explained that the girl’s mom told her their house got completely burned, but the only thing the girl was looking for in the ashes was a Billie Eilish concert T-shirt she got while attending the Bellyache hitmaker’s show.

Meghan said she then recorded a voice note and sent it to as many people as she could so they could connect her with Billie. In her message she asked the pop songstress to send another shirt for the young girl.

She then revealed that the singer came through and sent many shirts as well as a lunchbox and more items. “Huge thank you Billie Elish. This is going to mean so much to her,” Meghan said.

She then thanked The Voice judge Adam Levine and one other source for connecting her to the singer.

This likely means that Meghan and Harry are friends with Levine, who’s the frontman of band Maroon 5. 

