King Charles health update: Ex staffer spills details ahead of major Royal trip

King Charles’ former butler has shared an update about the monarch’s health as he gears up for major Royal trip.

The Buckingham Palace has revealed that the King and Queen Camille will make a significant state visit to Italy and the Holy See in early April.

Following the announcement, former Royal butler, Grant Harrold revealed that Charles is being careful when planning trips abroad because of his age and health.

Speaking with GB News, the ex staffer revealed that Charles is doing well despite entering second year of cancer treatment.

"I think also he's getting on a little bit, obviously he's a little bit older. I mean when his mother became Queen and she was undertaking state visits, obviously she was a lot younger," Harrold said.

He continued: "I think because of obviously his age and his recent health and everything, they've probably just kind of been sensible about how they plan these kind of things. This is already his ninth visit since becoming king.

"I just think they're probably just planning it carefully and trying to make the most of his time while he's overseas."

Sharing insights about King Charles' health, he revealed, "From the my contacts, if I can say that from my previous time with the King, I have all said that he's doing really well."

"He's very positive, obviously, and like so many other people that are kind of battling not just cancer, so many awful diseases.

"The amazing thing is that they have this resilience just to carry on. And that's what he's very much doing is we know he's great. He's a great example."