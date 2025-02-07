 
Geo News

King Charles health update: Ex staffer spills details ahead of major Royal trip

King Charles and Queen Camilla set to visit Italy and Holy See in April

By
Web Desk
|

February 07, 2025

King Charles health update: Ex staffer spills details ahead of major Royal trip
King Charles health update: Ex staffer spills details ahead of major Royal trip

King Charles’ former butler has shared an update about the monarch’s health as he gears up for major Royal trip.

The Buckingham Palace has revealed that the King and Queen Camille will make a significant state visit to Italy and the Holy See in early April.

Following the announcement, former Royal butler, Grant Harrold revealed that Charles is being careful when planning trips abroad because of his age and health.

Speaking with GB News, the ex staffer revealed that Charles is doing well despite entering second year of cancer treatment.

"I think also he's getting on a little bit, obviously he's a little bit older. I mean when his mother became Queen and she was undertaking state visits, obviously she was a lot younger," Harrold said.

He continued: "I think because of obviously his age and his recent health and everything, they've probably just kind of been sensible about how they plan these kind of things. This is already his ninth visit since becoming king.

"I just think they're probably just planning it carefully and trying to make the most of his time while he's overseas."

Sharing insights about King Charles' health, he revealed, "From the my contacts, if I can say that from my previous time with the King, I have all said that he's doing really well."

"He's very positive, obviously, and like so many other people that are kind of battling not just cancer, so many awful diseases.

"The amazing thing is that they have this resilience just to carry on. And that's what he's very much doing is we know he's great. He's a great example."

Zoe Kravitz still 'in touch' with Channing Tatum three months after shocking breakup
Zoe Kravitz still 'in touch' with Channing Tatum three months after shocking breakup
George Kittle offers playful advice to Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl
George Kittle offers playful advice to Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl
Meghan Markle's real feelings about Royal family revealed: ‘They behaved like babies' video
Meghan Markle's real feelings about Royal family revealed: ‘They behaved like babies'
Angelina Jolie reveals which movie completely changed her life
Angelina Jolie reveals which movie completely changed her life
Kelly Ripa reveals rare truth about her cosmetic procedures
Kelly Ripa reveals rare truth about her cosmetic procedures
Prince William releases statement as King Charles holds crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace
Prince William releases statement as King Charles holds crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace
Taylor Swift unexpected response to Blake Lively dragon comment gets revealed
Taylor Swift unexpected response to Blake Lively dragon comment gets revealed
Travis Kelce's dad addresses big rumor about Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's dad addresses big rumor about Taylor Swift