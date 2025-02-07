 
Geo News

Rob Lowe reveals how he snagged an 'Oscar'

Rob Lowe had to get an Oscar one way or another

By
Web Desk
|

February 07, 2025

Rob Lowe had to get an Oscar one way or another
Rob Lowe had to get an Oscar one way or another

Rob Lowe knows how to get an Oscar, even if the Academy doesn’t give him one.

In a new interview, Lowe, who’s raising five pups: Owen, Olive, Daisy, Bella, and Oscar — revealed why he named the latter after the prestigious award.

He told People: "I wanted to make sure that at some point in my life, I got an Oscar, so I have one," Lowe, who has partnered with Ultimate Pet Nutrition, says with a laugh.”

The 60-year-old actor noted that being a dog dad to five pups isn’t easy, saying, “We definitely look at each other every day and go, 'How did we end up with so many dogs?' " he said, referring to himself and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff.

He compared raising dogs to raising human kids, saying, “One's angry today, the other one's feeling sick, or this one's happy. This one wants to go to the beach; this one wants to stay on the couch."

The actor said the purpose of having so many canine friends is to build memories.

"I think it's building the memories. You remember the hikes, the trips to the beach, the Christmas mornings. It really is very similar to how I feel about having children," he said.

He added: "You look at them, and you think of all the amazing memories that you've been able to create together, and you love the companionship," he continues. "And I think that the cliché of dogs being one of the few sources of unconditional love is really true — and really extraordinary."

'Intimidating' Demi Moore prioritizes family amid Andrew Garfield dating rumours: Report
'Intimidating' Demi Moore prioritizes family amid Andrew Garfield dating rumours: Report
Kelly Stafford breaks silence on backlash after Taylor Swift comment
Kelly Stafford breaks silence on backlash after Taylor Swift comment
Taylor Swift feels inspired to embrace motherhood due to THIS person
Taylor Swift feels inspired to embrace motherhood due to THIS person
King Charles gets disappointing result in new royal family poll
King Charles gets disappointing result in new royal family poll
Oasis honor roots with major milestone
Oasis honor roots with major milestone
Will Ferrell reveals 'hilarious' secret about his life before fame
Will Ferrell reveals 'hilarious' secret about his life before fame
Taylor Swift snubs Blake Lively for Super Bowl
Taylor Swift snubs Blake Lively for Super Bowl
Meghan Markle upsets Hollywood stars with THIS move video
Meghan Markle upsets Hollywood stars with THIS move