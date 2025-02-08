 
Tom Holland's proposal left Zendaya in shock: Here's why

Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed their relationship in 2021 after they were seen sharing a smooch

Web Desk
February 08, 2025

Tom Holland’s proposal left Zendaya in shock: Here's why

Despite discussing marriage over the years, Zendaya had reportedly “no idea” that Tom Holland would propose to her.

An insider told Page Six that Tom surprised the actress with a proposal.

“Tom and Zendaya had discussed marriage over the years, but Zendaya had no idea he was planning to propose,” the insider said.

“They both value their privacy, so the proposal was something Tom wanted to keep private as well,” added the confidant.

The source further told the outlet that the Spider-Man actor "asked Zendaya’s dad for permission to marry her, but also asked her mom.”

“Tom and Zendaya’s families are ecstatic,” revealed the insider. “Zendaya’s mom and sisters can’t wait to start planning with her.”

However, the source confirmed that “there is no wedding date or plans set yet.”

