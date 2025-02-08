Photo: 'One Direction' bandmates to come together for Liam Payne's tribute: Source

Liam Payne’s tribute is reportedly in early stages of development.

As per the newest report of RadarOnline.com, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have also put their years long feud aside post Liam Layne’s loss.

Reportedly, the One Direction bandmates are preparing a tribute in the loving memory of their late bandmate.

"The tribute for Liam is in the early stages, with possibilities being explored,” a source shared about the tribute.

They went on to add, “But there is a buzz around celebrating the singer.”

“Of course, fans hope the remaining One Direction bandmates could come together on stage, it would be unforgettable," the insider remarked in conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention that the bandmates have already said their individual last goodbyes to Liam post his tragic death in October.

In November 2024, Zain Malik's tribute came as he ended his show at O2 Academy in Leeds, England.

“Liam Payne 1993-2024,” the screen read over a blue background with a red heart. “Love you bro.”