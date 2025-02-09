Kevin Costner raves about 'women' part in Western story

Kevin Costner has a rich history of playing characters in the Western genre, and he believes the role of women is very important.



"I was always bothered that we didn't have more women in our Westerns because there was no West without women," the Oscar winner said on the U.S. premiere of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2.

"For us to think that a woman couldn't be co-opted right in front of a group of people — we're kidding ourselves. It's happening now, all around us, across the world," he continued.

"When we were creating the story, we could not keep women out of it. It just was easier with them in it."

In other news, Kevin is reportedly hitting the gym, and sources say that Jennifer Lopez is the reason.

"She's among those inspiring him to hit the gym and prove age is just a number," the source told In Touch.

"Of course, it's going to take a huge amount of dedication, and not just in the gym but also in the kitchen," the tipster tattled.