Netflix expands K-drama amid 'Squid Game' success

Netflix found a gold mine in the face of Squid Game, and the streamer appears to double down on the success.

In line with this, Show Business, a new show set in the backdrop of the entertainment industry in South Korea during the 1960s and 1980s, has been announced without any release date yet.

A familiar face from the Squid Game, Gong Yoo, who plays The Recruiter, has been tapped for the show along with Song Hye-Kyo, who, according to the show logline, portrays Min-ja, an aspiring womanfr om a troubled childhood, who aims to make her name in the industry.

Directed by Lee Jung, Show Business is said to follow the "journey of individuals who, despite having little, dreamed of glimmering success and gave it their all."

In other news, the wait between seasons one and two of the Squid Game was long, but for season three but for the season three it won't be much.

"I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year," creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously told Variety as Netflix announced the release date to be June 27.