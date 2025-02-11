 
Geo News

Steven Spielberg sends thoughtful gift to Ke Huy Quan every year

Ke Huy Quan reveals the type of gifts his 'Indiana Jones' director sends him on holidays

By
Web Desk
|

February 11, 2025

Steven Spielberg sends thoughtful gift to Ke Huy Quan every year
Steven Spielberg sends thoughtful gift to Ke Huy Quan every year

Oscar winner actor Ke Huy Quan has revealed a heartwarming tradition with Steven Spielberg.

In an interview on Radio Andy, the actor shared that the legendary director has sent him holiday gifts for 40 years.

He said, "Every single year, when the holiday season rolls around, I would always get that call from his assistant. [They'd say], 'What is the best mailing address?'"

Spielberg, who directed Quan in iconic films like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and co-wrote The Goonies (1985), has never forgotten him.

Quan explained the type of gifts he receives from Spielberg, "It's quite amazing because sometimes I would say, "Aw, [there's] this new gadget that just came out.' And I would really, I'd want to buy it. Sure enough, it's really crazy to think about it, then that present, that gift would come. And it would be exactly what I want. It's happened multiple times."

Previously, the actor praised Steven Spielberg in an interview with The Guardian. "He gave me my first job and, so many years later, he has not forgotten me. Every time I needed help, he’s always there," Ke Huy Quan said.

Isla Fisher still has Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston wedding gift 25 years later
Isla Fisher still has Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston wedding gift 25 years later
Princess Beatrice crushed by explosive new Prince Andrew scandal
Princess Beatrice crushed by explosive new Prince Andrew scandal
Liam Gallagher snaps at fan to ‘get off' his ‘case'
Liam Gallagher snaps at fan to ‘get off' his ‘case'
'Euphoria' star gets honest about being Kang in MCU
'Euphoria' star gets honest about being Kang in MCU
Blake Lively reason of absence from Super Bowl unveiled
Blake Lively reason of absence from Super Bowl unveiled
Stevie Nicks recalls ‘thousands of pages of poetry' for album
Stevie Nicks recalls ‘thousands of pages of poetry' for album
Drake reacts to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl digs?
Drake reacts to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl digs?
Ariana Grande drops major hints about 'Wicked' sequel
Ariana Grande drops major hints about 'Wicked' sequel