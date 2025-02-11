Steven Spielberg sends thoughtful gift to Ke Huy Quan every year

Oscar winner actor Ke Huy Quan has revealed a heartwarming tradition with Steven Spielberg.

In an interview on Radio Andy, the actor shared that the legendary director has sent him holiday gifts for 40 years.

He said, "Every single year, when the holiday season rolls around, I would always get that call from his assistant. [They'd say], 'What is the best mailing address?'"

Spielberg, who directed Quan in iconic films like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and co-wrote The Goonies (1985), has never forgotten him.

Quan explained the type of gifts he receives from Spielberg, "It's quite amazing because sometimes I would say, "Aw, [there's] this new gadget that just came out.' And I would really, I'd want to buy it. Sure enough, it's really crazy to think about it, then that present, that gift would come. And it would be exactly what I want. It's happened multiple times."

Previously, the actor praised Steven Spielberg in an interview with The Guardian. "He gave me my first job and, so many years later, he has not forgotten me. Every time I needed help, he’s always there," Ke Huy Quan said.