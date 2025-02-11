Ariana Grande calls out Hollywood for not providing mental health therapy

Ariana Grande has addressed some issues she had with record labels and production companies.

In a recent episode of WTF With Marc Maron Podcast, the Wicked actress candidly talked about her mental health issues that she faced during her career journey.

"It started when I was so young with my body or rumours about my relationship,” she said. “Or about my team or about my mom or about people I love. There was just no limit."

The singer-actor started her career as a child actress and rose to fame for her role Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon series, Victorious.

"It's so important that these record labels, these studios, these TV studios, these big production companies make (therapy) a part of the contract,” the 7 Rings singer continued.

Moreover, she admitted that fame had a huge impact on her mental health. "When you sign on to do something that's going to change your life in that way.”

“On that scale... You need a therapist to be seeing several times a week. To be an artist, you are a vulnerable person with your heart on your sleeve," the two-time Grammy winner added.

Before concluding, the 31-year-old singer shared, " So the same person who is meant to do art is the exact same person who is not meant to deal with that s***."