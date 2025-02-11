Super Bowl deals big blow to Taylor Swift?

February 11, 2025
Taylor Swift may find choppy water ahead of her relationship with Travis Kelce because of his crushing loss at the Super Bowl.
Inbaal Hongiman, a celebrity astrologer, claimed this by reading Tarot cards for Space Casino.
She predicted the K.C. tight end's confidence would take a hit after the loss, which would impact his relationship with the Grammy winner.
"The Tarot shows that Travis Kelce is under a lot of pressure with his work, and this is affecting his relationship with Taylor Swift. The athlete's confidence is knocked and his view of the future is a little bleak, so he struggles to be present for his partner," she said.
"Taylor, on the other hand, is enjoying a lot of success with her work, so she's able to be the supportive one in the relationship and uplift her man whenever he needs a bit of positivity."
"The start of 2025 will be a little demanding on the pair due to work commitments, but they'll manage to have a secluded getaway for a few days, and that helps them reset," the psychic continued.
"They'll make a decision this year to spend a little time apart, just to check whether they feel more stressed alone or together. They'll soon be back in each other's arms and will start planning for a wedding," Inbaal concluded.