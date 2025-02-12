 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘unbelievable' gesture that violated ‘disabled' veterans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are branded out of touch for their recent act at Invictus Games

By
Web Desk
|

February 12, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are called out for their insensitivity during Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were spotted in a a golf buggy while waving to disabled veterans in Vancouver, are branded out of touch for their behaviour.

Bashing the couple, one user commented on X: "So Meghan and Harry, two able-bodied people, are driven on a golf cart passed disabled veterans. Some of the veterans are wheelchair-bound.

"They should have walked through the group, meeting, greeting and shaking hands. All with a camera following them. Unbelievable."

Another one commented: "The optics of this are hard to believe. They are RIDING past injured veterans. Some in wheelchairs.

"Waving to them from their cart because H/MM are too important to WALK. And of course they are being filmed,” wrote a fifth.

Another agreed: "Agree that’s is so jarring to see them on their buggy ride. Gross. But I DO think the vets mind. There’s just no setting or way for them to express it. They are there for an event for themselves."

Kim Kardashian feels heat over Kanye West stunts?
Kim Kardashian feels heat over Kanye West stunts?
Matt Damon plans to take David Beckham friendship to next level: Report
Matt Damon plans to take David Beckham friendship to next level: Report
Bradley Cooper over the moon about new role in next film
Bradley Cooper over the moon about new role in next film
Meghan Markle set to leave Invictus Games early for THIS reason
Meghan Markle set to leave Invictus Games early for THIS reason
Matt Damon exclusive network includes Ben Affleck, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt
Matt Damon exclusive network includes Ben Affleck, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt
'The Witcher' star gets honest about playing Geralt of Rivia
'The Witcher' star gets honest about playing Geralt of Rivia
Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry shares painful truths about his addiction
Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry shares painful truths about his addiction
Meghan Markle told Harry ‘really doesn't need her' in jibe video
Meghan Markle told Harry ‘really doesn't need her' in jibe