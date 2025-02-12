Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘unbelievable' gesture that violated ‘disabled' veterans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are called out for their insensitivity during Invictus Games.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were spotted in a a golf buggy while waving to disabled veterans in Vancouver, are branded out of touch for their behaviour.

Bashing the couple, one user commented on X: "So Meghan and Harry, two able-bodied people, are driven on a golf cart passed disabled veterans. Some of the veterans are wheelchair-bound.

"They should have walked through the group, meeting, greeting and shaking hands. All with a camera following them. Unbelievable."

Another one commented: "The optics of this are hard to believe. They are RIDING past injured veterans. Some in wheelchairs.

"Waving to them from their cart because H/MM are too important to WALK. And of course they are being filmed,” wrote a fifth.

Another agreed: "Agree that’s is so jarring to see them on their buggy ride. Gross. But I DO think the vets mind. There’s just no setting or way for them to express it. They are there for an event for themselves."