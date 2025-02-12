Prince William thrilled to play key role as Britain's 'secret weapon'

Prince William is said to be "happy” to play key role as Britain’s ‘secret weapon’, royal insiders have claimed.

According to a report by the Telegraph, the future king holds a "really powerful, really important" influence in the future of Britain's "special relationship" with the US due to his bond with Donald Trump.

The media outlet, citing sources, reported the Prince of Wales, who has recently been dubbed the UK's "secret weapon" to forging a better relationship with the US President, is said to be "happy to play his role and support where needed."

The insider said: "The biggest thing right now is figuring out how to make sure the relationship [between the US and the UK] doesn’t go off track and we try to repair some of the damage. That is where I think the King and Prince William can really help."

Moreover, the palace insider claimed Prince William "realises the important role he and his family play."

"It’s important that we’re not involved in day-to-day politics, but when the time is right and there’s an ask for support from His Majesty’s government, the Prince is happy to play his role and support where needed.”

"There is a definite willingness to support where there is an ask."