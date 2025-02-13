 
Geo News

Prince Harry talks about opening ‘Pandora box' with Archie

Prince Harry talks about discussing about important topics with his kids

By
Web Desk
|

February 13, 2025

Prince Harry is getting candid about introducing the concept of Invictus Games to his children.

The Duke of Sussex, who shares Archie and Lilibet with Meghan Markle, tells PEOPLE his babies have a lot of questions about the

sports tournament for disabled that he has founded.

"They are fascinated," Prince Harry, 40, tells the outlet. "It’s a very interesting conversation to have with your kids — to explain why that person is missing a leg, why that person is missing an arm, why do they look the way they do. It’s challenging but important."

"Our kids are still so young, but Archie, especially, is asking those questions," Harry continues: "As any parent knows, once you open that door and those questions are asked, or that conversation starts, more and more doors start opening."

"And then he starts asking, 'How did they get injured? What’s a mine? What’s all this?' It becomes opening Pandora’s box, to some extent, especially with kids this age, because they have no filter, and they’re just so curious and so inquisitive!" the Duke of Sussex says. "They want to know more, more, more."

"I’m hoping that my kids will take on every sport that they want as well, because I think it’s really important for all of us," the Duke of Sussex says.

Kate Hudson reveals ONE most joyful moment of her life
Kate Hudson reveals ONE most joyful moment of her life
Ty Dolla $ign speaks out on Kanye West's shocking posts?
Ty Dolla $ign speaks out on Kanye West's shocking posts?
Kim Kardashian finds Kanye West's thinly veiled jibes 'humiliating:' Source
Kim Kardashian finds Kanye West's thinly veiled jibes 'humiliating:' Source
'The Batman' star shares major tease about sequel
'The Batman' star shares major tease about sequel
Kim Kardashian bound to protect kids amid Kanye West's antics: Source
Kim Kardashian bound to protect kids amid Kanye West's antics: Source
Drake reacts to ex-Serena Williams dance moves at Super Bowl
Drake reacts to ex-Serena Williams dance moves at Super Bowl
Jordan LeVeck who famously defended Taylor Swift becomes social media star
Jordan LeVeck who famously defended Taylor Swift becomes social media star
Steven Spielberg's approach to child actors revealed
Steven Spielberg's approach to child actors revealed