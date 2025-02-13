 
Geo News

Prince Harry is ‘over' his marriage to Meghan Markle: ‘He'll exit'

Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry appears to be over

By
Web Desk
|

February 13, 2025

Prince Harry is ‘over his marriage to Meghan Markle: ‘Hell exit
Prince Harry is ‘over' his marriage to Meghan Markle: ‘He'll exit'

It appears as though Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle is coming to an end, at least in the eyes of social media users across the world.

It all started after Meghan’s body language and PDA started getting shared all over X (formerly known as Twitter).

Prince Harry is ‘over his marriage to Meghan Markle: ‘Hell exit

It led some to point out the ‘obvious’ ways Prince Harry was leaning away from, or moving away from his wife, as per accusations.

Some users even went as far as to highlight key instances that supported this claim.

Prince Harry is ‘over his marriage to Meghan Markle: ‘Hell exit

One said, “Marriage is over. Just photo ops to Meghan, Harry is already thinking about leaving her, and hoping his family will take him back.”

Prince Harry is ‘over his marriage to Meghan Markle: ‘Hell exit

Another thought it was just downright deplorable, and said “Again, another disgusting and deplorable display from this vulgar woman. Harry is just a fool and really could care less about the wounded veterans, otherwise he will send that narcissist bully home. The vultures in action with their look at us and photo op constantly. Pathetic” (sic)

Prince Harry is ‘over his marriage to Meghan Markle: ‘Hell exit

However, there were also some who went further and accused the Duchess of abusive behavior, like one user who wrote, “She’s behaving exactly like every narcissist.She blames him for everything that goes wrong(especially if it’s her fault) she will punish him and withdraw from him.When she needs him again(for PR etc)she goes back to love bombing him.” (sic)

Taylor Lautner drops major announcement for 'Twilight' fans
Taylor Lautner drops major announcement for 'Twilight' fans
Meghan Markle found to be promoting nephew's music
Meghan Markle found to be promoting nephew's music
Meghan Markle fuels divorce talk by leaving Prince Harry a day before Valentines Day
Meghan Markle fuels divorce talk by leaving Prince Harry a day before Valentines Day
Kate Middleton's major commitment revealed as Princess 'thrilled' to return to work video
Kate Middleton's major commitment revealed as Princess 'thrilled' to return to work
Chrissy Teigen's mealtime plea comes to light
Chrissy Teigen's mealtime plea comes to light
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares glimpses of her 'motherhood' journey
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares glimpses of her 'motherhood' journey
Royal family makes big announcement about Prince Harry's Invictus Games as Meghan returns to US
Royal family makes big announcement about Prince Harry's Invictus Games as Meghan returns to US
How Meghan Markle managed the rift with Kate Middleton during cancer comes out
How Meghan Markle managed the rift with Kate Middleton during cancer comes out