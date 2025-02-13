Prince Harry is ‘over' his marriage to Meghan Markle: ‘He'll exit'

It appears as though Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle is coming to an end, at least in the eyes of social media users across the world.

It all started after Meghan’s body language and PDA started getting shared all over X (formerly known as Twitter).

It led some to point out the ‘obvious’ ways Prince Harry was leaning away from, or moving away from his wife, as per accusations.

Some users even went as far as to highlight key instances that supported this claim.

One said, “Marriage is over. Just photo ops to Meghan, Harry is already thinking about leaving her, and hoping his family will take him back.”

Another thought it was just downright deplorable, and said “Again, another disgusting and deplorable display from this vulgar woman. Harry is just a fool and really could care less about the wounded veterans, otherwise he will send that narcissist bully home. The vultures in action with their look at us and photo op constantly. Pathetic” (sic)

However, there were also some who went further and accused the Duchess of abusive behavior, like one user who wrote, “She’s behaving exactly like every narcissist.She blames him for everything that goes wrong(especially if it’s her fault) she will punish him and withdraw from him.When she needs him again(for PR etc)she goes back to love bombing him.” (sic)