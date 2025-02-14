'Yellowjackets' star Sophie Nelisse addresses THAT season 3 kiss in

'Yellowjackets' actress Sophie Nelisse plays teen Shauna

Yellowjackets season three has delivered a shocking development in the first episode.

After suffering the loss of her child and eating one of their own with the group, teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) ends up getting into a relationship with Melissa (Jenna Burgess).

Sophie has shared her thoughts on Shauna’s situation and the surprise kiss.

"She needs a few more therapy sessions and unfortunately Lottie's the only one around and not very resourceful," the actress jokes, referring to Courtney Eaton's character.

"I think she's probably at the lowest point of her life. I think she's undergone so much loss and trauma that she has nothing else to lose. I think all of that guilt and shame is too much for her to bear on her shoulders,” she continued.

“So I think she needs to shift all of that energy and ... convey it into anger, which she'll project on all of these other characters," Nélisse added.

"I think that she's not able to love herself," the actress explained of Shauna. "And I don't think she's then able to love anyone else, even though I think that what she desperately needs is to be held and told it wasn't her fault and told that everything's gonna be okay and that someone forgives her."