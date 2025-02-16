Princess Charlene's marks major life change with bold transformation

Princess Charlene has marked a major life change as she opted for a bold look as Prince Albert’s grip on her loosened.

The Princess of Monaco recently underwent transformation with a bold new hairstyle, with experts claiming it is a sign of change in her personal life.

A report by In Touch Weekly claimed that Charlene appeared healthier and more confident as she stepped out to distribute aid for the Red Cross in December 2024.

Sources credited Prince Albert for major change in Charlene’s body language, noting that he has eased his control over her life.

Psychologist Dr. Becky Spelman, who has not treated her, said he believes the shift reflects a sense of freedom and independence from traditional royal expectations.

The change in Princess’ appearance “shows confidence that you’re not afraid to be different,” the expert said.

He added, “She probably feels quite free that she’s done something different to her hair, rather than conforming to what people think a royal might be like.”

A source also noted that the duo’s “marriage has faced some serious trouble in recent times, but the relationship is strengthening again and that’s good for them, their kids and Monaco.”