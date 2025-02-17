'The Bachelorette' star Katie Thurston shares major 'life update' with fans

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has offered her fans a major "life update" revealing that she has breast cancer.

The TV personality announced the heartbreaking news on her Instagram handle on February 15.

"I have breast cancer," wrote Katie, revealing why she didn't celebrate Valentine's Day with her fiancé, Jeff Arcuri.

"Yesterday I saw all the couples post their Valentine's Day celebrations. I felt envious, if I'm being honest,” she penned.

“Jeff took me to Hawaii, and after we were going to travel the world before planting roots together in NYC finally. But instead, my V-Day was spent coordinating a place to live as I have to go back to L.A. for more testing and treatment,” continued Katie.

“I experienced a range of emotions over the past two weeks. Despair. Anger. Sadness. Denial. And then strength. Purposeful. Ready. I cried a lot. I tried to even make a video instead of this post and couldn’t," added the 34-year-old.

Katie concluded her post by thanking her "extraordinary husband-to-be" for his continuous support.

"I don't know how I'd do this without you," she wrote. "The selfless love that you smother me in is beyond anything I imagined I'd be blessed with. I love you to the fullest in this lifetime and the next."