Prince Harry makes major promise as he reduces to tears in emotional speech

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, poured his heart out in emotional speech as he wrapped up the Invictus Games 2025.

Prince Harry delivered a powerful speech at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler and made a major promise to the veterans.

Taking the stage, Harry expressed gratefulness to the organizers, officials, authorities, and “all Canadians," as he vowed to all that the “games will go on.”

Singing the opening bars of the Canadian national anthem, "O Canada," Harry said, "You’ve only gone and done it again. Did we all have fun?"

"To our Invictus wives, husbands, girlfriends, boyfriends, kids, grandparents and friends, if you can, please stand and be recognized — we salute you," the Duke of Sussex added. "To our comrades, friends or loved ones who we lost to battle or to suicide, tonight we honor you too."

Prince Harry continued with his powerful words, "To those of you whose journey to these Games has been difficult and uncertain, who questioned whether you would even make it here today, thank you for showing us what is possible."

"In the pursuit of saving yourselves, you have also saved all of us. Those who love you and those who don’t even know you,” Harry said.

Harry noted why the Invictus Games were “needed” even though they were not a “necessary.” "It’s because of the strength you give to the world. The power of your example. Your duty to one another. You may swear allegiance to different flags, but you stand united in your decency, your compassion, and your spirit of service,” he said.

"Now I can’t stand before you and promise there won’t be challenging times ahead. But I promise you, you’re better equipped now than you were before," Harry continued. "You’ve reclaimed what was lost. Restored what was broken. Achieved the impossible."

Harry concluded his speech with a promise that the games will go on. "While I never expected that we would still be here in 2025, from one soldier to another, I also promise you this — So long as our brothers and sisters are striving to heal and grow, the Games will go on.”

"So long as there are those around the world who view you with sympathy, rather than admiration and respect, the Games will go on,” the Duke said.

"And so long as the challenges around us demand it and require it… the Games will go on," Harry vowed. "Bring on Invictus Games. Birmingham 2027. You have permission to party."