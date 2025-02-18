Chelsea Handler stands by every controversial joke in upcoming Netflix special

Chelsea Handler is set to return to Netflix with her latest stand-up special, Chelsea Handler: The Feeling.

The Netflix special, scheduled to premiere on March 25, features alot of "tea" from the comedian and actress, as reported by People Magazine.

Handler told the outlet that she "stands by" all the controversial topics she commented on in her Netflix special.

"I stand by my comments about pickleball. I also stand by my stories about Andrew Cuomo, George W. Bush, and Bill Cosby," she said.

The actress added, "I shared lots of tea in this special, just when I thought there was no more tea to spill."

The outlet shared an exclusive sneak peek of the special in which Handler takes a hilarious jab at the rise of pickleball, blaming the sport’s popularity on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We didn't have to hear about f****** pickleball before COVID. That is not a subject that I can take seriously. When people bang on and on about pickleball — that is not real exercise, okay, so shut the f****** up about it!" Chelsea Handler stated.