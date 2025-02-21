Dolly Parton addresses major issue

Dolly Parton just called out the budget cuts made for her Imagination Library.

The legendary country music icon and philanthropist called out Mike Braun, the Indiana Republican Governor, after her literacy program was announced to be defunded.

Dolly’s initiative was started with the goal to promote literacy in Indiana, providing eligible children under the age of five with a free book each month.

Now, a representative for the Jolene hitmaker, has addressed the Governor and asked him to reconsider the decision.

"We are hopeful that Governor Braun and the Indiana Legislature will continue this vital investment by restoring the state's funding match for local Imagination Library programs," the statement began.

The rep’s statement continued, "The beauty of the Imagination Library is that it unites us all - regardless of politics - because every child deserves the chance to dream big and succeed."

"For the past two years, the State of Indiana has been a proud partner in bringing Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to over 125,000 Hoosier children each month," it also mentioned.

"Together, we've helped nurture a love of reading, given families precious moments of joy, and built a foundation for lifelong learning,” Dolly Parton’s spokesperson concluded.

The superstar’s Imagination Library was inspired from the artist’s father’s inability to read or write. Dolly’s initiative has helped 3,197,250 children worldwide receive 264,181,752 books.