Katy Perry surprises fans with latest announcement

Katy Perry just announced an Australian tour.

Following her widely appreciated performance at the AFL Grand Final in September, the Roar singer is now embarking on a Mammoth Australian tour.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the pop star added two extra Australian shows, one a Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, on June 4, which would also kick off the Australian leg and a second one at Melbourne’s Laver Arena on June 7.

“I am so blown away by the incredible demand for THE LIFETIMES TOUR that I will be adding a final show in Sydney and a final show in Melbourne to make sure all my Australian fans have a chance to experience the incredible show I am bringing,” Katy captioned her post.

The Dark Horse crooner unveiled her Australian THE LIFETIMES TOUR just before her show at the AFL Grand Final.

With the original schedule including one show each for Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth fans demanded their idol to add two extra Sydney and Brisbane shows.

Adelaide fans joined in on the sorrow as they saw their place being left out however, Perry did not keep her fans waiting for long as she added four shows in the City of Churches.

“I heard you loud and clear Adelaide, I got you!” she wrote on Instagram in a separate post.