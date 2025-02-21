Meghan Markle receives backlash as Mindy Kaling drops her party tips

Meghan Markle and her friend, Mindy Kaling, received criticism after the latter shared one of the Duchess’s party tips in a recent interview.

Kaling revealed that Meghan prefers not to use overhead lighting at children’s parties and instead suggests using small lamps for a better atmosphere.

She shared the tips while discussing an episode on filming a children's party-themed of the Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

"I love cooking, but I'm really not good at entertaining. I don't know anything about how you're not supposed to use overhead lighting when people come over. You're supposed to use little lamps,” Kaling told Time.

The Office star added, "For kids' parties I usually just go to the party supply store and get paper things, which I don't judge and neither does she."

The comments did not sit well with some social media users as they called the advice impractical, arguing that most families don’t have the space or money to buy extra lamps just for parties.

"Sure, that advice works, if you own a $15million mansion! But for the average Joe, they wouldn't do that,” one critic penned, per GB News.

"So the average person on an average income is supposed to go out and buy a bunch of lamps and then try and find somewhere to store them.. give me a break,” another added.