Beyoncé and Blue Ivy ‘don't need advice,' says mom Tina Knowles

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, is opening up about her relationship with grand daughter.



Speaking to Jennifer Hudson about daughter Beyoncé’s teenage child, Blue Ivy, Knowles reveals she gives advice to the younger women in the family.

"Her and her mother are really tight and so they don't need me to give much advice," Knowles told Hudson, before she added, "They tell me to mind my business."

"I feel like the teenage years are the most difficult, but it will get better and you get what you put in," she said, adding, "That's what I truly believe. The more you put into your kids, the more love and care and support you give them, the more you get out of it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Knowles added: "I've been so blessed in my life to do many things. I've had many careers, but I've always said that the best job that I've ever had is being a mother.”

She continued: "I've had the privilege of raising and helping to raise four daughters... two that were born to me and two that were a gift to me from God. You know, I was somewhat of a rebellious teen and a young adult, and I didn't always follow the rules, but the day that I became a mother, I decided that this was one thing that I wouldn't screw up."