Bianca Censori exposed for wanting to ‘end it all'

An inside source has just stepped forward to offer some insight into how Bianca Censori’s marriage to Kanye West is going.

All of this has been shared during an insider’s interview with Heat World and in that chat, they explained that, when it comes to divorce, “it’s not a question of if she leaves, it’s when.”

And it has “taken a lot of courage for Bianca to finally snap to her senses and call her attorney,”

The source also said that “she’s vowing there’s no going back this time – even though Kanye is desperately trying to change her mind.”

All because “she’s suffered so much and can’t take any more humiliation.”

“It’s so degrading being this laughing stock and figure of pity,” the source concluded by saying.

This insight has come almost a year since the first time a source spoke out about Kanye and Bianca’s dynamic when it comes to fashion.

Per the source at the time, “Obviously, everyone can see that he decides what she wears, or doesn’t wear, but it goes a lot further than that.”

Because “she barely makes her own decisions anymore… He even suggests what and when she eats and expects her to fit into his sleep schedule, and he’s also told her he doesn’t like her being close to anyone but him,” so “he literally treats her like some sort of blow-up doll.”