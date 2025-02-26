DC bosses 'correct' Daniel Craig's exit as Sgt. Rock reports

Nearly a week ago, several reports said Daniel Craig exited the upcoming DC project Sgt. Rock. But the makers countered he was never hired in the first place.

Comic Book reported that during a press event, Peter Safran said, “Daniel Craig was never in. Daniel and Luca have a really close relationship. They were out promoting Queer together, and obviously they spoke about it. But we never met [him].”

His co-partner, James Gunn, also weighed in. “It’s interesting to see the way these things happen online, because certain things are thought of as, reality, and other things are thought of as reality.”

“But it was never really like Daniel Craig was Sergeant Rock. You know, other things are, you guys are right about, I mean, Ana Nogueira has been writing a Teen Titans script for a little while."

"It’s very early stages. But we never announced that, we never said that, but it got out, and it’s out there. You know, sometimes it goes wrong,” he concluded.