Alec Baldwin 'loses temper' on Donald Trump lookalike 'for sake of kids'

Alec Baldwin is rightfully disturbed by a stranger accosting him on the road

February 26, 2025

Alec Baldwin would do anything to protect his children, says an insider.

The actor, who was seemingly cornered by a Donald Trump look-alike while he was loading luggage in his car, screamed at the stranger for offering him a ‘total pardon’ over cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ accidental shooting on the sets of ‘Rust.’

Speaking about Baldwin’s anger, a source has now admitted that the actor and his wife, Hilary’s Baldwin, “take the privacy and security of their children very seriously, and there's nothing more important to them than their family."

"This comedian saw this as an opportunity to gain notoriety and waited outside of his apartment building for Alec to come home, and while Alec was unloading his bag started screaming in his face," the insider adds. "Alec asked him to leave multiple times. Did Alec lose his temper? Yes."

"But would any parent have lost their temper when a stranger was screaming with their kids just a few feet away? Yes," the source concludes.

