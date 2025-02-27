Billy Joel sparks health concerns after horrific stage fall

Billy Joel shocked his fan base with his rather horrific fall on stage while performing.

Despite him recovering like a pro, the 75-year-old legendary singer lost his balance on the stage of Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut and fell.

As he was performing his cover of the track, It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me, he began twirling his microphone stand before throwing it into the crowd, which was when he fell.

The Piano Man hitmaker could be seen tumbling to the stage that left the concert audience not only worried and shocked, but it also prompted gasps from them too.

However, the Uptown Girl singer got back into performer mode after his band helped him up, that enabled him to continue the show, pulling off one more song for his fans in attendance.

Though, the moment did still leave many fans concerned for Billy Joel’s health, despite him announcing a series of upcoming New York concerts.

A concert-goer, speaking to Daily Mail, said, “He looked frail hobbling across the stage.”

While another said, “At one point, he was using the microphone stand as a cane.”

“I was really very concerned about him throughout the concert,” a third one noted.

Billy Joel is yet to publicly comment on this incident.