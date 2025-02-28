 
Geo News

Mindy Kaling confesses guilt over ‘cheap' birthday parties for her kids

The 'Running Point' creator is the mom to two daughters and one son

By
Web Desk
|

February 28, 2025

Mindy Kaling confesses guilt over ‘cheap’ birthday parties for her kids
Mindy Kaling confesses guilt over ‘cheap’ birthday parties for her kids

Mindy Kaling shared insights into her kids' birthdays and it's not lavish celebrations!

In the recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live aired on Wednesday, February 26, the 45-year-old Office alum talked about her guilt when it comes to her children's early years' birthday.

"I'm not proud of this, but for the first four years of birthday parties for my kids, I am so cheap," she told the show host Jimmy Kimmel. "I don't invite the hundred people over. It's just me and my kids and we do something at my dad and stepmom's house."

Kimmel replied by saying that this is a "normal" birthday party.

"Yes, but you know in L.A., when Maroon 5 isn't showing up to sing, you feel guilty. You feel a little guilty when you see [big parties] on Instagram," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kaling is mom to daughter Katherine Swati, 7, and son Spencer Avu, 4, and in February 2024, she quietly welcomed her third child, a daughter named Anne.

Elsewhere during the conversation, the proud mom shared that her family has this one tradition that they do along with her parents.

"The one tradition we have is that ... we go to my dad and stepmom's house. They throw a little dinner, and I like pretend I have to go to the bathroom," she noted. "Then, I walk outside and put on an Elmo costume."

Conan O'Brien gets honest about hosting Oscars
Conan O'Brien gets honest about hosting Oscars
Meghan Markle raves about 'best time' with Roy Choi in 'With Love, Meghan'
Meghan Markle raves about 'best time' with Roy Choi in 'With Love, Meghan'
‘Euphoria' star Storm Reid gets brutally honest about her final year in college
‘Euphoria' star Storm Reid gets brutally honest about her final year in college
Taylor Lautner comes to ex Selena Gomez defense
Taylor Lautner comes to ex Selena Gomez defense
Kate Middleton sparks war with Meghan Markle after latest statement
Kate Middleton sparks war with Meghan Markle after latest statement
Zendaya finds new home in 'Shrek 5' video
Zendaya finds new home in 'Shrek 5'
Bond Girl Jane Seymour reacts to Amazon's '007' takeover
Bond Girl Jane Seymour reacts to Amazon's '007' takeover
Kate Middleton, Prince William fighting in a struggle for power while concerns grow
Kate Middleton, Prince William fighting in a struggle for power while concerns grow