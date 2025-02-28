Mindy Kaling confesses guilt over ‘cheap’ birthday parties for her kids

Mindy Kaling shared insights into her kids' birthdays and it's not lavish celebrations!

In the recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live aired on Wednesday, February 26, the 45-year-old Office alum talked about her guilt when it comes to her children's early years' birthday.

"I'm not proud of this, but for the first four years of birthday parties for my kids, I am so cheap," she told the show host Jimmy Kimmel. "I don't invite the hundred people over. It's just me and my kids and we do something at my dad and stepmom's house."

Kimmel replied by saying that this is a "normal" birthday party.

"Yes, but you know in L.A., when Maroon 5 isn't showing up to sing, you feel guilty. You feel a little guilty when you see [big parties] on Instagram," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kaling is mom to daughter Katherine Swati, 7, and son Spencer Avu, 4, and in February 2024, she quietly welcomed her third child, a daughter named Anne.

Elsewhere during the conversation, the proud mom shared that her family has this one tradition that they do along with her parents.

"The one tradition we have is that ... we go to my dad and stepmom's house. They throw a little dinner, and I like pretend I have to go to the bathroom," she noted. "Then, I walk outside and put on an Elmo costume."