Prince William unfulfilled ‘needs' as child exposed by expert

Prince William’s childhood sufferings and experiences are laid bare by expert

February 28, 2025

Prince William had a difficult time upbringing his three children due to his restricted childhood.

The Prince of Wales, who grew up around courtiers and nannies, did not know what is life like for a child outside the Royal rules.

Royal author Tom Quinn has now revealed how Kate Middleton helped William loosen up and catered to his ‘needier side.’

Quinn notes, according to a staffer that Kate taught William about instilling the importance of personal savings in their children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate even showed William how to "give the children a piggyback". They said: "William said very quietly, 'My father never gave me a piggyback'."

This comes as body language expert exclusively spoke about the couple’s natural chemistry.

She told The Sun: “It's always been known that they will naturally hold hands and hug behind the scenes while adopting a more formal and less tactile professional persona, but here they are in public, walking along a station platform with their bodies welded together from shoulder to pelvis and with a loving hand clasp to signal they might still be in the honeymoon stages of their love story.

