Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death remains 'undetermined'

Michelle Trachtenberg was discovered “unconscious and unresponsive" in New York City on February 26 at age 39

February 28, 2025

Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death may remain unidentified as per recent report.

The Gossip Girl alum's family requested the New York City Medical Examiner's Office not to proceedwith an autopsy, which will leave the cause of death "undetermined," per People

Because of the actress's family's objection, the medical examiner could only perform an external examination of her body.

It is pertinent to mention that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was found dead in New York City on February 26 at age 39.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected,” the New York Police Department told the publisher at the time

The authorities noted that "criminality is not suspected."

Moreover, an insider told the outlet, "She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling.

She was “pale, gaunt, very thin, and dealing with health issues," the source added.

