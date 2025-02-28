Why did Gene Hackman and wife's bodies show signs of mummification?

Mummification is the process of preserving a dead body, typically by removing the internal organs and treating the body with chemicals or natural substances to prevent decay.

But the use of world in reference to Hollywood actor Gene Hackman's death has left a large number of people confused.

The term "mummification" is being used because the body of Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa, showed signs of mummification when they were found dead in their New Mexico home.

Her hands and feet had undergone significant dehydration, causing tissues to shrink and harden, which is characteristic of mummification.

According to the local media, this occurred due to environmental factors, likely the dry and hot conditions in their home.

The authorities believe the couple had been deceased for at least a couple of weeks before they were discovered, which allowed for the mummification process to occur.

Reports said that Gene Hackman's body did not show the same level of mummification as his wife's. The investigation into their deaths is ongoing, and authorities have described the circumstances as "suspicious enough" to warrant a thorough investigation.