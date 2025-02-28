Prince Harry reveals one thing he was forbidden to do as working royal

Prince Harry has made a surprising revelation about what he was forbidden from doing as a royal.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down from his royal duties in 2020 alongside wife, Meghan Markle, delivered a speech at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, Harry took to the stage and explained how his life has changed since moving to the United States.

"I’m not one to be caught in the divide between left or right views, not cornered by a belief in blue or red. Hell, I’ve never even been allowed to vote," Harry stated as per Hello! Magazine.

The youngest son of King Charles added, "From my institutional role travelling the world, to my decade of duties in the military—I saw the power of serving others firsthand."

It is worth mentioning that despite there being no law preventing members of the royal family from voting, it has long been a tradition for them to remain politically neutral.

During his speech, Harry also said about his life in UK and in the US now that, "The way that I answer the question of how we invest in our shared future is different now living in the US, to when I was living in the UK. Why? Because before I moved, so much of my life revolved around charity."

"Since then, while my charities remain a core part of my life’s work, I’ve also been focusing on upstream solutions and prevention, driven by decisions and investments that address problems before they require fixing. Still, I’ve approached everything in my life through the lens of service," Prince Harry added.