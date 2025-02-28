Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship takes 'weird' direction: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly facing challenges in their relationship.

After Taylor Swift got booed at during Travis' Super Bowl Game, the couple is reporting facing immense backlash, as per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com.

For those unversed, the NFL player's team, Kansas City Chiefs, lost to Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 annual championship on February 9th, 2025.

A tipster tattled about this matter, "Rumor has it that she's been advised to keep a low profile for now," adding, "Can you imagine?"

"It’s almost like she’s been branded as the bad guy, and that’s gotta hurt!" the source continued.

"Things have definitely taken a weird turn for her and Travis – hello, first big bump in their otherwise fun romance!" the insider claimed in conclusion.

Despite the failure, Travis has claimed that he is "coming back for sure” by stating in a message, "Gonna try and get to the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop.”

He continued, "Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!”