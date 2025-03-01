 
Geo News

Hoda Kotb reveals the most important thing to do after cancer diagnosis

Hoda Kotb discusses her breast cancer battle nearly 20 years after diagnosis

By
Web Desk
|

March 01, 2025

Hoda Kotb reveals the most important thing to do after cancer diagnosis
Hoda Kotb reveals the most important thing to do after cancer diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has opened up about her battle with breast cancer nearly 20 years after diagnosis.

Speaking with People Magazine, the former Today host shared that although the experience changed her but never defined her.

She said at the Runway for Recovery event, "I mean, there are people who are going to get breast cancer. I didn't think I was one."

"I mean, I ate apples and ran in Central Park. I was like me? When they called me, they were like, ‘Oh, it's you.’ I go, ‘It can't be me. Why would it be me?’ I've never done any of the things that would lead to this diagnosis, but yet it came," Kotb added.

Kotb shared the most important thing to do when you receive a cancer diagnosis is to "take a deep breath and slow down."

She said, "When it comes to breast cancer, it's sort of like, get it early, get it out, and try not to be defined by it."

"It can shape you, but if it defines you, then you will spend your life feeling a certain way. So it's like understanding this is part of me, but not all of me. It's going to change me and I'll be different now," Kotb added. "But what you'll find is you're braver, you're more resilient."

The journalist went on to add, "When I had breast cancer, I remember thinking to myself, will I ever feel pretty in an outfit? Will I ever feel comfortable? How will I look?’”

"I'm watching what's happening here today and it's extraordinary. It's important," Hoda Kotb stated.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's love story hit roadblock?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's love story hit roadblock?
Lady Gaga talking parenting rules with Michael Polansky: Report
Lady Gaga talking parenting rules with Michael Polansky: Report
Kensington Palace hits back at Prince William and Kate's critics with subtle approach
Kensington Palace hits back at Prince William and Kate's critics with subtle approach
Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa's love for pets comes to light
Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa's love for pets comes to light
Glen Powell, Lily James attracted to each other, claim pals
Glen Powell, Lily James attracted to each other, claim pals
Prince William criticised for 'reading from teleprompter' video
Prince William criticised for 'reading from teleprompter'
Tom Brady takes major step to move on from Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady takes major step to move on from Gisele Bundchen
'Love Is Blind's Dave explains why he brokeup with Lauren O'Brien
'Love Is Blind's Dave explains why he brokeup with Lauren O'Brien