Rachel Zoe issues serious warning to parents after son Skyler's accident

Rachel Zoe issues major warning to parents on her social media platform after her son Skyler encounters a serious accident

March 02, 2025

Rachel Zoe has issued a strong warning to parents about the dangers of E-bikes after her 14-year-old son, Skyler, was hospitalized following an accident.

Zoe took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of Skyler resting in a hospital bed, urging her 4.7 million followers to reconsider allowing their children to use E-bikes.

In regards to this, Zoe wrote, “For any parent deciding if they should get a f****** E-bike for their child—DO NOT,” while adding that while she had personally refused to buy one for her son, he was still involved in an accident that led to a nine-hour stay in the emergency room.

According to Daily Mail, this incident came five years after Skyler survived a serious skiing accident in 2020, when he fell 40 feet from a ski lift.

Moreover, Zoe, who shares Skyler and 11-year-old Kaius with ex-husband Rodger Berman, has been vocal about her concerns regarding child safety. 

While she did not disclose further details about Skyler’s latest accident, she emphasized the risks associated with E-bikes and urged parents to exercise caution, as per the outlet. 

It is worth mentioning that Zoe and Berman, who were married for 26 years, announced their separation in September 2023. 

Despite their split, they have continued to co-parent their children.

Furthermore, Skyler’s condition has not been fully disclosed, but Zoe previously described him as a resilient child, calling him “the bravest boy I’ve ever known” after his ski accident.

