Kanye West makes his accuser fear for her life?

Lauren Pisciotta's attorney makes shocking claims in her legal battle against Kanye West

March 02, 2025

Lauren Pisciotta, the ex-assistant of Kanye West, has gone into hiding after the Chicago rapper’s tweet.

The Donda hitmaker allegedly targeted her after she sued him for sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

Ye denied these claims and instead tweeted an offensive post, writing, “WHY DID I NEVER **** LAUREN PISCIOTTA SHE SMELLED FUNNY AND HALF OF THE NBA CAN ATTEST TO THAT.”

“REAL **** IS DIFFERENT THAN SOME ATTRACTIVE INCOMPETENT ****** WEARING TIGHT *** PANTS TO WORK. AND KEEPING RECEIPTS TO EXTORT THEIR BOSS SOMEDAY,” he penned in another post.

Lauren’s lawyer, Arick Fudali, described these tweets as mocking and defamatory, leading her client to avoid public spaces for her own safety.

She accused Ye of drugging and sexually assaulting her, involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a studio session.

Apart from this, the 47-year-old acted inappropriately around her while sending a volley of explicit messages.

There was also a promised $3 million severance package she claimed she did not receive after her termination, which she alleged to be wrongful in 2022. 

Meanwhile, Kanye denied all these accusations but has reportedly not responded to the lawsuit yet.

