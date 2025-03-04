 
Jimmy Kimmel takes a playful jab at Conan O'Brien's Oscars hosting gig

The late-night host did not hold back in his playful critique of Conan O’Brien’s Oscars hosting

March 04, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel recently got candid and took a playful jab at the first-time Oscar host Conan O’Brien.

The 57-year-old television host and comedian on his ABC late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, March 3, articulated his thoughts, saying, “Conan O’Brien did a great job as host of the Oscars.”

He added, “In fact, they said, I read today, Conan did such a good job, the Oscars announced that next year they’re giving it to Jay Leno to host.”

For the unversed, it was a reference to NBC when O’Brien was supposed to take over The Tonight Show, as he was a popular host on the same channel’s Late Night Show and was promised The Tonight Show if he stayed.

Notably, when he got The Tonight Show in fall 2009, NBC did not want to let go of Jay Leno and gave him [Leno] a new primetime talk show instead.

Because of this, O’Brien left The Tonight Show after a few months, and NBC brought Leno back as host.

It is pertinent to mention that Jimmy Kimmel saw what happened in 2009 while working at ABC and did not like how NBC treated O’Brien and was critical of Leno.

