Champions Trophy: PCB announces free iftar for fans during semi-final in Lahore

Fans cheer while watching the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Afghanistan and England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2025. — Reuters

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that it will provide free iftar for spectators attending the ICC Champions Trophy second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, tomorrow (Wednesday).

Fans with valid match tickets can avail themselves of an iftar box containing dates, juice, and a mini pizza.

The initiative aims to enhance the match-day experience for attendees observing fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

In addition to the free iftar, various food and beverage items will be available for purchase at the stadium’s food stalls.

The much-anticipated semi-final match is set to commence at 2:00 PM, with iftar scheduled for 6:05 PM.

The PCB’s decision to offer free iftar underscores its commitment to accommodating fans and creating a more inclusive and enjoyable atmosphere at the stadium.

South Africa will re-embark on an agonising quest for their first piece of ICC silverware since 1998 when they face New Zealand in Wednesday's semi-final of the Champions Trophy in Lahore.

The pair have faced each other in the 50-over format just twice since 2019 — most recently in Lahore in a Tri-Series fixture on February 10.

South Africa batted first and posted 304 for six, but their inexperienced bowling line-up could not contain the New Zealanders, who won by six wickets with eight balls to spare.

South Africa will pack much more of a punch in the bowling department this time round, with fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen as well as wily spinner Keshav Maharaj in their attack.

South Africa have reached the semi-finals or finals of ICC tournaments on 13 occasions across both limited-overs formats and only have the 1998 Champions Trophy title to show for it.

They made the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup in 2023 but lost to Australia, and the final of last year’s T20 World Cup, where they lost to India despite seeming certain victors.

They will also play in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia at Lord’s in June.

New Zealand’s record is not dissimilar. Their only ICC limited-overs tournament win came in the 2000 Champions Trophy, and there have also been several near misses down the years.

South Africa have called up spinning all-rounder George Linde as cover for Aiden Markram, who hurt his hamstring in the seven wicket win over England in their final pool game.

Linde arrives in Lahore on Tuesday night, so is highly unlikely to feature on Wednesday. His selection as a travelling reserve may be more looking ahead to a possible final against India on a slower track in Dubai on Sunday.