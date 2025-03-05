South Africa, New Zealand clash in Champions Trophy semi-final showdown

Mitchell Santner and Temba Bavuma at the toss, New Zealand vs South Africa, Pakistan tri-series, Lahore, February 10, 2025. — AFP

Proteas remain unbeaten ahead of crucial semifinal clash.

Williamson, Henry key for New Zealand against in-form SA.

Van der Dussen leads SA batting with outstanding average.



LAHORE: A thrilling ICC Champions Trophy semi-final awaits as South Africa and New Zealand lock horns on Wednesday, both vying for a coveted spot in the tournament final.

With their rich history and compelling narratives, the stage is set for an electrifying encounter.

The Proteas enter the clash unbeaten, having secured two group-stage victories while their third match was washed out. Their dominant seven-wicket win against England—bundling out the opposition for just 180—highlights their formidable form in the tournament.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have also delivered strong performances, defeating Pakistan and Bangladesh before narrowly losing to India in their last group match. Finishing second in Group B, the Black Caps now face a formidable South African side in what promises to be a gripping semi-final showdown.

South Africa would hope Rassie van der Dussen stand out with the same exceptional tournament average of 124, having scored 124 runs across two innings. Captain Temba Bavuma will be eager to make a significant impact after quiet performances. And Marco Jansen provides dual threat with both bowling prowess and batting capabilities.

As of New Zealand, its strengths are with Kane Williamson who continues to be the backbone of the Kiwi batting lineup, demonstrated by his stellar 85 runs against India. Matt Henry leads the wicket-takers chart with eight scalps, promising to be a critical weapon. Whereas, Rachin Ravindra, fresh from a century against Bangladesh, adds youth and dynamism to the team.

The Gaddafi Stadium pitch has been batting-friendly, with an average first-innings score of 255 runs across 76 ODI matches. Batsmen can expect consistent bounce and pace, with potential spin assistance in the later stages of the game. Weather forecasts predict a sunny day with temperatures in the early 20s, ensuring minimal disruption to the match.

With 73 previous ODI encounters, South Africa leads the head-to-head record with 42 wins compared to New Zealand’s 26, adding another layer of intrigue to this high-stakes clash.

A potential blow for South Africa is the possible absence of Aiden Markram, who is managing a hamstring injury, which could impact their batting lineup.

Beyond statistics, this match carries deeper psychological weight. South Africa, perennially talented but historically prone to tournament setbacks, seeks to overcome their “choking” reputation. New Zealand, often underestimated, brings their trademark resilience and tactical acumen.

With both teams boasting match-winners and a balance of youth and experience, this semi-final is too close to call. The team that handles pressure more effectively and executes their game plan will likely emerge victorious.

Whichever side emerges victorious will face India in the final.