Robert de Niro stirs up 'hornet's nest' in family with plans for will

Robert de Niro's plans for his will reportedly don't sit right with his older kids

March 05, 2025

Robert de Niro reportedly has decided to leave a lot more cash for his youngest daughter, Gia, and other younger kids as compared to his older kids.

However, Robert’s older kids — Drena, 53, and son Raphael, 47, by first wife Diahnne Abbott, and twin sons Julian and Aaron, 28, with former girlfriend Toukie Smith — have issues with his intention to leave a major portion of his $500 million fortune to daughter Gia.

"Bob's comments that he wants to make Gia a rich little girl have stirred up a hornet's nest with the rest of the family," a source told Radar Online.

The Intern star welcomed Gia with 45-year-old martial arts instructor, Tiffany Chen, in April 2023. The actor is understandably worried about how long he’ll be in her life and wants to secure her future. He also plans to leave more to his son Elliot, 26, who’s autistic, and his daughter Helen Grace, 13, whom he shares with his second wife, Grace Hightower.

"Bob is in reasonably good health, but he knows it's not likely he'll still be around when Gia graduates from high school, so the best he feels he can do for her is make sure she never wants for anything in her life,” the mole explained.

"He sees it as Gia didn't ask to be born to an elderly father, so he wants her to have a bigger share of his inheritance," they continued.

The tipster said Robert’s adult kids “feel they are all equally important to their father, and that should be reflected in his will.”

"But Bob tells his older children they've had longer to establish their own careers and lives, and he'll provide for them all as he sees fit,” they added. 

